 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10-12 High school sports roundup: Cotter soccer dominates postseason opener
0 comments

10-12 High school sports roundup: Cotter soccer dominates postseason opener

{{featured_button_text}}

The Cotter girls soccer team kicked off the MSHSL Section 1A girls soccer tournament with a dominating showing, knocking off Schaeffer Academy 12-0 Monday night. 

The second seeded Ramblers (11-0) will now host seventh-seed Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

Cotter started fast scoring five goals in the first five minutes and 10 seconds. Olivia Gardner finished with four goals and two assists while teammate Sera Speltz tallied a hat trick to go along with three assists. 

Allyssa Williams scored a pair of goals with an assist, Ava Killian finished with a goal and an assist and Araceli White scored a goal as well for the Ramblers. 

Dover-Eyota 1, Winona 0

DOVER-EYOTA — The Eagles ended the Winhawks (1-0) season with a second half goal by Morgan Wehseler. 

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Red Wing 1

ST. CHARLES — Lucia Smith and Samantha Perez eached netted a goal to lead the Saints to the opening round victory. 

Makaydan Gust made 15 saves in goal for SCLA, which will now play top seeded Rochester Lourdes at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

GIRLS TENNIS

Section 1AA 

Winona 5, Albert Lea 2

The Winhawks will now play for the consolation championship on Wednesday after defeating the Tigers. 

Emma Heinert (No. 1 singles), Molly Heinert (No. 3 singles) and Adele Jacobsen (No. 4 singles) won at singles for the Winhawks. The doubles team of Grace Buswell/Julia Reeck and Josie Gunderson/Velaina Kiesel were also victorious for Winona. 

VOLLEYBALL

Three Rivers

St. Charles 3, Rushford-Peterson 1

RUSHFORD — The Saints rebounded from dropping the first set to win their first game of the season 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16. 

Lauryn Delger (14 kills, 17 digs, four service aces), Lindsey Root (11 kills and 23 digs) land Ashley Paul (43 assists) led the way for the Saints (1-1). 

Elly Malone finished with 13 kills and 20 digs while teammate Isabelle Kahoun tallied 24 assists and 17 digs to lead the Trojans (1-1). 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Five Winona-area prep football players to watch in 2018

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News