10-12 High school sports roundup: Cotter soccer dominates postseason opener

The Cotter girls soccer team kicked off the MSHSL Section 1A girls soccer tournament with a dominating showing, knocking off Schaeffer Academy 12-0 Monday night.

The second seeded Ramblers (11-0) will now host seventh-seed Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Cotter started fast scoring five goals in the first five minutes and 10 seconds. Olivia Gardner finished with four goals and two assists while teammate Sera Speltz tallied a hat trick to go along with three assists.

Allyssa Williams scored a pair of goals with an assist, Ava Killian finished with a goal and an assist and Araceli White scored a goal as well for the Ramblers.

Dover-Eyota 1, Winona 0

DOVER-EYOTA — The Eagles ended the Winhawks (1-0) season with a second half goal by Morgan Wehseler.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Red Wing 1

ST. CHARLES — Lucia Smith and Samantha Perez eached netted a goal to lead the Saints to the opening round victory.

Makaydan Gust made 15 saves in goal for SCLA, which will now play top seeded Rochester Lourdes at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GIRLS TENNIS