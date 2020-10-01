10-1 High school sports roundup: Cody Peterson celebrates senior day with first place finish

It wasn’t exactly the senior day Cody Peterson had envisioned, but the desired outcome was the same.

The talented Winona Senior High senior distance runner fought through windy conditions to finish first against Red Wing in a blistering 17 minutes and 9.6 seconds at Thursday night’s senior night meet on the campus of Winona Senior High.

As a team, the Winhawks placed four runners in the top five with sophomores Myles Rasmussen finishing second (18:11), Jared Loos fourth (18:49.3) and Isaac Allred fifth (19:08.7), as they helped Winona finish with 20 points. Red Wing finished with 39.

Peterson was happy with the win, but he held a somber tone as he waited for all 19 competitors to finish up the Winhawks final regular season meet.

“It’s tough,” Peterson said. “I just really wish we could have more people here.”

Peterson led from start to finish, as he battled through the windy conditions.

“The wind made it a little hard,” Peterson said. “Coming back on the second mile was tough, it was all blowing against you. We were just all running in the wind. It was hard.”