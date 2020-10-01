10-1 High school sports roundup: Cody Peterson celebrates senior day with first place finish

It wasn’t exactly the senior day Cody Peterson had envisioned, but the desired outcome was the same.
The talented Winona Senior High senior distance runner fought through windy conditions to finish first against Red Wing in a blistering 17 minutes and 9.6 seconds at Thursday night’s senior night meet on the campus of Winona Senior High.
As a team, the Winhawks placed four runners in the top five with sophomores Myles Rasmussen finishing second (18:11), Jared Loos fourth (18:49.3) and Isaac Allred fifth (19:08.7), as they helped Winona finish with 20 points. Red Wing finished with 39.
Peterson was happy with the win, but he held a somber tone as he waited for all 19 competitors to finish up the Winhawks final regular season meet.
“It’s tough,” Peterson said. “I just really wish we could have more people here.”
Peterson led from start to finish, as he battled through the windy conditions.
“The wind made it a little hard,” Peterson said. “Coming back on the second mile was tough, it was all blowing against you. We were just all running in the wind. It was hard.”
The Winhawks also celebrated senior night for Christian Kamrowski, who finished 10th (19:37.3), as well as Grant Hamsund, who raced with the junior varsity.
On the girls side, senior Colleen Halleck led the Winhawks with a fifth place finish (22:40). Fellow senior Julia Kronebusch finished 11th (24:44.8).
Sophomore Sarah Sheridan finished sixth (22:51.4) followed by teammate and seventh-grader Kylie Pollock, who finished seventh (23:12.9).
Red Wing seventh-grader Nora Hanson won the meet (20:03.8) more than a minute ahead of teammate Audrey Lahammer (21:23).
GIRLS SOCCER</&h1>
Three Rivers
Cotter 6, P-E-M 0
The Ramblers capped off a perfect regular season and won their third straight Three Rivers Conference title with a shutout of the Bulldogs.
Cotter (10-0) has now gone 30-0 in conference play the last three seasons.
Sera Speltz continued her stellar year for the Ramblers, tallying a goal and an eye-popping four assists.
Speltz assisted on an Allyssa Williams goal in the third minute before scoring herself off a feed from Williams in the 15th minute. She then assisted on Cotter’s next three goals with Olivia Gardner scoring in the 16th and 41st minute and Araceli White in the 18th.
Williams added her second goal of the game in the 77th minute off a feed from Gardner.
Support Local Journalism
Sofia Sandcork made two saves in net to collect the shut out for the Ramblers.
La Crescent-Hokah 3, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Amanda Iverson had a hat trick and Sophia Lamb had an assist for the Lancers (4-5-1, 4-5-1), who led 3-2 at half.BOYS SOCCER</&h1>
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 1, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Lancers scored in the second half to wrap up their regular season with a win and improve to 6-3-1 overall and in the conference.
Dover-Eyota 5, Caledonia 0
EYOTA, Minn. — The Warriors fell to 2-8-1 overall and 1-8-1 in the conference.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL</&h1>Dairyland
C-FC 3, Mel-Min 0
FOUNTAIN CITY — The Pirates swept the Mustangs in their home opener 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.
Emma Baures led the Pirates — who swept the Mustangs (0-2) on Tuesday as well — with eight kills. Maile Gotzinger tallied six kills while Lydia Engel finished with five kills and 13 digs.
Coulee
G-E-T 3, Onalaska Luther 1
GALESVILLE — After dropping the first set, the Red Hawks responded by winning the next three to pick up their first win of the season (1-4).
Kayli Bratberg led the way both defensively and offensively, recording 16 digs to go along with five kills and three service aces. Teammate Shayna Kirkey finished with 12 assists to help pace the G-E-T attack.
Jenna Bertolotti recorded 13 kills while Halle Schwartz tallied 20 assists for Luther.
GIRLS TENNIS</&h1>
Big 9
Rochester Century 6, Winona 1
Winona’s No. 1 doubles team of Grace Buswell and Julia Reeck rebounded from dropping the first set to win in a three set thriller over Zoey Chen and Jenny Yan 4-6, 7-6 (6-4), 10-7.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!