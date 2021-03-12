Gov. Walz paves way for thousands to attend sporting events

Since college and professional sports resumed playing after shutting their seasons down a year ago, Minnesota teams have played in empty stadiums and arenas, cardboard cutouts filling in for fans, taped crowd noise filling in for the noise they make.

"It's exciting," Wild defenseman Ryan Suter said Friday. "It gets old playing in front of no fans. And then when you know how good your fans are and how much they can help you, to be able to have some in a couple weeks is pretty exciting for us."

Under the new guidelines, indoor seated venues will be allowed up to 15 percent of capacity over 500 with a maximum of 3,000 starting April 1. The Timberwolves are planning to welcome as many as 3,000 to their April 5 game against Sacramento at Target Center, The Wild's first game at Xcel Energy Center under those guidelines would be April 5 against Colorado.

Currently, indoor events at the Xcel Energy Center, Target Center and the University of Minnesota's arenas are allowed to host up to 150 friends, family and staff. It's unclear whether Big Ten Conference guidelines will preclude the U from expanding attendance.

"It's going to be even more exciting to have our fans come," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "Yeah, we're jacked about it. I think the entire league, the entire world for that matter, is jacked about it."