Gophers golfer Flanagan will bring more than power to 3M Open

Gophers golfer Angus Flanagan won this month’s Minnesota State Open with his caddie’s driver and a course-record, final-round 64 that cinched a sponsor’s exemption into the PGA Tour’s 3M Open this week at TPC Twin Cities.

It was a victory — “my first tournament back from everything that’s gone in the world” with the coronavirus pandemic — that reminded him there’s more than one way to play this game.

He played the first two days with 2019 MGA State Amateur champion Clay Kucera and 17-time Minnesota Player of the Year Don Berry, the Edinburgh USA pro who at age 58 played in his 39th consecutive State Open.

Flanagan is 21.

“It definitely shows you golf can be played two different ways,” Flanagan said. “I was out there hitting my driver 330, and he’s hitting 250, 260. He’s hitting hybrids into greens, and I’m hitting my wedges. It kind of put me in place, I’m not going to lie.”

His first-round 68 was two shots better than Berry’s 70, his second-round 69 one better until Flanagan pulled away from both Berry and the field with a two-shot victory that picked up where he left off when the pandemic hit in March.