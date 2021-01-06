Fans will be allowed at Minnesota high school, youth sports

Fans will be allowed to attend high school and youth sports games when they resume next week, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday.

Venues must limit capacity to 25%, following limits for indoor or outdoor venues. That is expected to mean up to 150 people at indoor events such as basketball and hockey games and up to 250 people at outdoor events, according to news reports.

High school sports practices resumed on Monday, with games approved to begin Jan. 14. Use of masks will continue to be required.

Walz's updated order will limit capacity at fitness centers, which also reopened Monday, to 25% capacity and with 9 feet of social distancing between people and machines. Fitness classes can increase to 25 people, with social distancing and mask requirements.

