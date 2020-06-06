Ex-Gopher Damian Johnson hopes to connect inner city and rural Minnesota youth to talk about race

“They are more outspoken and more open minded,” Johnson said about the younger generation. “I think if you get a chance to build those leaders at a young age, the change is going to come quicker. If we can get more young people to be part of that change, it’s going to be beneficial.”

When it comes to speaking his mind on racial issues, Johnson doesn’t shy away from tough conversations on social media. He posed a serious question on Twitter last week: “If you are white and from Minnesota but not from the Twin Cities, how old were you when you had your first conversation with a black person?

Johnson said he was surprised by how many people he met that hadn’t talked to a black person until college or later in life when stereotypes were already formed, often negative. That was a reason for him wanting to encourage earlier conversations with people from different backgrounds.