WSU announces home contest policies

On Saturday, Winona State University will conduct its first on-campus NCAA athletic event in over nine months when the women’s basketball team hosts the University of Minnesota-Duluth at 2 p.m. Jan 2.

On Wednesday, WSU announced there will be no fans in attendance for on campus Winona State athletic events occuring in January and early February. Events can be viewed via the HBC 25 Live Stream and/or followed on campus radio at KQAL.org.

Only essential game management personnel will be present in the facility. This includes statisticians, score table workers, athletic training staff and related roles. All employees and volunteers must follow Winona State University COVID-19 protocols and health screening guidelines. A limited number of media credentials are available for media seeking to cover Warrior events.

Each NSIC institution will have their own policies as they are responsible for establishing and monitoring attendance policies in accordance to campus, local government and state guidelines.

The current protocol and restrictions which apply to intercollegiate athletic events at Winona State University are subject to change.

