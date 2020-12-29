 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WSU announces home contest policies
0 comments
alert top story
WINONA STATE

WSU announces home contest policies

{{featured_button_text}}
Winona State Basketball vs SMSU

Winona State's Jenna Bruss (4) looks to make a pass inside during Saturday's game against SMSU on February 15th, 2020, at McCown Gymnasium.

 Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News

On Saturday, Winona State University will conduct its first on-campus NCAA athletic event in over nine months when the women’s basketball team hosts the University of Minnesota-Duluth at 2 p.m. Jan 2.

On Wednesday, WSU announced there will be no fans in attendance for on campus Winona State athletic events occuring in January and early February. Events can be viewed via the HBC 25 Live Stream and/or followed on campus radio at KQAL.org.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Only essential game management personnel will be present in the facility. This includes statisticians, score table workers, athletic training staff and related roles. All employees and volunteers must follow Winona State University COVID-19 protocols and health screening guidelines. A limited number of media credentials are available for media seeking to cover Warrior events.

Each NSIC institution will have their own policies as they are responsible for establishing and monitoring attendance policies in accordance to campus, local government and state guidelines.

The current protocol and restrictions which apply to intercollegiate athletic events at Winona State University are subject to change.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News