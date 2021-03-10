Winona State women's indoor track and field heads to NCAA Championships

The Winona State University women's indoor track and field team will send five qualifiers to the 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala.

Brooklyn Schyvinck and Michaela Pryor will compete in two individual events, having qualified in the 400-meter run and the 200 meter dash, respectively. In addition, the Warrior's 4X400 relay team of Schyvinck, Kalley Harris, Maddy Pietz, and Kendall Zeman will compete for a national championship in that event.

In the 200-meter dash, Pryor's time of (24.71) ran at the NSIC Indoor Championships earlier this season is the top Winona State mark ever in that event. Additionally, the junior also holds the top WSU mark in the 60-meter dash, a standard also set this season.

For Schyvinck, the 2021 NCAA Division II Championships offers a chance to compete for a national title in both an individual (400) and team event (4X400). The junior has turned in some impressive times in both races so far this season. Her 56.54 individual mark at the President Davenport Classic on Feb. 20, is the sixth-best 400 time ever in Winona State history and she is a key part of the 4X400 squad that ran a 3:51.00 mark already this season, good for eighth all-time in the WSU record book.

The Warrior 4X400 relay team finds itself in one of the most competitive fields in recent years at the championships. Winona State will go head-to-head with Grand Valley State — which holds the top time in the country — in section three of event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.