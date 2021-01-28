Winona State women's basketball: Warriors managing difficult season

Before the season started, Winona State women’s basketball coach Scott Ballard knew that the odds of playing all 16 games on the Warriors’ schedule were not going to be in the team’s favor.
At the halfway point of the season, where Winona State has played only four of its scheduled eight games and is still winless, Ballard is having a hard time describing just how difficult things have been.
“It is so crazy that you almost can’t be serious about it,” said Ballard, whose team is preparing for a two-game set against Wayne State (4-4, 3-3 NSIC) on the road Friday.
“We’re used to being so focused and so driven to improve your craft, that when you have this hodge-podge, it just doesn’t feel real.”
In the shootaround this past Saturday following a hard-fought overtime loss to Augustana the night before, Ballard was informed that a COVID-19 test from Thursday had come back positive, forcing the cancellation of that afternoon’s rematch with Vikings.
The Warriors were looking forward to bouncing back and hopefully earning a split with Augustana, but instead, they simply had to head for the locker room and return home.
“We played well enough to give ourselves a chance to win,” Ballard said of the 81-79 loss to the Vikings on Jan. 22. “All we needed in the last 25 seconds is one more rebound or one more free throw, and we didn’t get it, and good teams make you pay for that.”
So instead of another game to get back after it, Winona State not only couldn’t play, but it was also forced into another quarantine, leaving the Warriors without practice before facing the Wildcats this weekend.
“We’re so used to having two or three practices to prepare to play someone, and when that’s not available, you feel like something is missing,” said Ballard, describing how the team had to watch film on a shared Zoom session. “We’re not in tip-top shape. How can you expect to be in great condition, when you’ve had four practices in the last 13 days? It’s just wishful thinking.”
Ballard admits that he’s had to change his definition of success this season, considering the few chances the team has actually had to all share the same floor.
“If it’s just going to be based on wins and losses, you’re liable to be disappointed,” said Ballard. “It’s not realistic. You can’t get upset over mistakes that you make, because it’s an unfair expectation. How can it be, when you can’t consistently practice or play?”
As expected, the Warriors have been a balanced offense, with seven players averaging between 5.5 and 10.8 points per game. Ballard hasn’t had a full lineup very often, as the freshman class has had to quarantine after a dorm outbreak and other players — such as returning leading scorer Taylor Hustad (8.7 ppg this season) — have had to miss time as well.
Senior Emma Fee leads Winona State with those 10.8 points per game, including a 30-point outburst against Sioux Falls. Junior Sydney Lodermeier is coming off her best game of the season, a 16-point effort against the Vikings, and is averaging 7.5 ppg.
Ballard said that the stress and anxiety of the season is calmed when the Warriors are actually able to be in the gym, and he’s just hoping for as much of that time as possible the rest of the way.
“It’s going to change sometime, you just don’t know when,” Ballard said of the current situation. I was reminded today — things are never as great as they seem, or never as bad as they seem.
“Success when you’re going through a pandemic is measured in different ways. We’re just looking to make something good out of a bad situation.”