Winona State women's basketball: Warriors managing difficult season

So instead of another game to get back after it, Winona State not only couldn’t play, but it was also forced into another quarantine, leaving the Warriors without practice before facing the Wildcats this weekend.

“We’re so used to having two or three practices to prepare to play someone, and when that’s not available, you feel like something is missing,” said Ballard, describing how the team had to watch film on a shared Zoom session. “We’re not in tip-top shape. How can you expect to be in great condition, when you’ve had four practices in the last 13 days? It’s just wishful thinking.”

Ballard admits that he’s had to change his definition of success this season, considering the few chances the team has actually had to all share the same floor.

“If it’s just going to be based on wins and losses, you’re liable to be disappointed,” said Ballard. “It’s not realistic. You can’t get upset over mistakes that you make, because it’s an unfair expectation. How can it be, when you can’t consistently practice or play?”