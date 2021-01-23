 Skip to main content
Winona State women's basketball: Warriors forced to cancel Saturday's game
Officials from Augustana and Winona State University have announced that the women's basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols at Winona State.

Per Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) guidelines for the 2020-21 season, the contest will not be rescheduled.

The two teams squared off on Friday with the Vikings prevailing in overtime 81-79.

This is the fourth game out of just eight that the Warriors (0-4, 0-3) have had to cancel because of COVID-19 protocols.

