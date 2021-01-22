Winona State women's basketball: Warriors drop fourth straight in OT

Winona State took their first lead of the game with a minute to go, but unfortunately for the Warriors, their best effort of the season fell just short in the end, as Augustana outlasted Winona State in OT, beating the WSU team 81-79 in the first of two games between the teams.

Playing in McCown Gymnasium for the first time in three weeks, the Warriors (0-4, 0-3 NSIC) were just 4-of-19 in the first 10 minutes of the game, but a strong foul-line performance saw Winona State hang with the Vikings (4-3, 3-2) on the scoresheet, as WSU hit 11-of-14 free throws in the first half.

WSU was without Taylor Hustad in the contest, but Sydney Lodermeier stepped up with 16 points for Winona State to lead her side, while Caitlyn Riley and Emily Kieck also helped fill the scoring gap, with 10 and 12 points, respectively.

Emma Fee was the top rebounder on the day for WSU, grabbing ten boards in 32 minutes of action, while Kieck notched four assists. Jenna Bruss was perfect at the foul line with a 6-for-6 performance.