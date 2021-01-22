Winona State women's basketball: Warriors drop fourth straight in OT

Winona State took their first lead of the game with a minute to go, but unfortunately for the Warriors, their best effort of the season fell just short in the end, as Augustana outlasted Winona State in OT, beating the WSU team 81-79 in the first of two games between the teams.
Playing in McCown Gymnasium for the first time in three weeks, the Warriors (0-4, 0-3 NSIC) were just 4-of-19 in the first 10 minutes of the game, but a strong foul-line performance saw Winona State hang with the Vikings (4-3, 3-2) on the scoresheet, as WSU hit 11-of-14 free throws in the first half.
WSU was without Taylor Hustad in the contest, but Sydney Lodermeier stepped up with 16 points for Winona State to lead her side, while Caitlyn Riley and Emily Kieck also helped fill the scoring gap, with 10 and 12 points, respectively.
Emma Fee was the top rebounder on the day for WSU, grabbing ten boards in 32 minutes of action, while Kieck notched four assists. Jenna Bruss was perfect at the foul line with a 6-for-6 performance.
Augustana was paced by Lauren Sees who scored 22 to lead all players, going 8-for-17 from the floor while also grabbing four boards. Winona State held Izzy Van Veldhuizen to a single — but game changing — basket from the floor, but sent her to the foul line frequently, where the Vikings leader was 9-for-10 from the stripe. Two Augustana players, Hannah Mitby and Aislin Duffy, grabbed 10 rebounds each, and were an integral part of the Augustana 51-44 rebounding advantage over WSU.
Coming out of the break, head coach Scott Ballard and his team wore down Augustana in the third period to claw back and find themselves within striking distance late in the fourth quarter.
Jenna Bruss hit two free throws with 36 seconds to go in the game and Emily Kieck added one with 23 seconds left for a three-point Warrior lead, but it was Van Veldhuizen's 3-pointer with seven seconds to go that brought Auggie level with the Warriors and forced overtime. Van Veldhuizen's hoop came off a Lauren See's assist, her only helper of the night after scoring 22 points.
In OT, Augustana earned eight trips to the foul line in the extra stanza, connecting on seven to seal the win. For the game, Augustana played with the lead for almost 90% of the contest and had a 14-point cushion midway through the third. Both teams had sub-par shooting night, with Augustana's 38.9% effort just slightly better than Winona State at 32.9%. Rebounding and points down low were key on a night where first shots were not falling, and Augustana's 36-26 paint point production advantage and ten rebound margin, as well as Van Veldhuizen's gutsy triple with seven seconds to go, pushed the Warriors to 0-4 on the year.