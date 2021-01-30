Winona State women's basketball: Cold second half dooms Warriors

WAYNE, Neb. — Coming off their first win of the season, Winona State was looking to keep the ball rolling heading into Saturday's matchup against Wayne State.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the Wildcats hit nearly half their 3-pointers (11-24) to propel them to a 72-61 victory.

Freshman Mattie Schimenz led the Warriors with a career-high 20 in the contest.

With the loss the Warriors drop to 1-5 overall (1-4 NSIC) while the Wildcats move to 5-5 overall (4-4 NSIC).

The Warriors held a 35-31 halftime lead, but went ice cold over the final 20 minutes, making just nine field goals in the second half.

Points off turnovers was the difference in the game, as Wayne State scored 22 points off 16 Winona State giveaways, compared to just 10 points off 14 turnovers for the Warriors.

Schimenz led the way for the Warriors with 20 points, followed by Caitlin Riley with 13 and Taylor Hustad with eight.

Hustad pulled in six boards for the Warriors and Schimenz dished out five assists.

Winona State looks to bounce back next weekend as they take on Minnesota State Mankato at McCown Gymnasium. Games are set for Friday, February 5 at 6 p.m., and Saturday, February 6 at 2 p.m.

