WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State women's basketball team got themselves back on track Saturday afternoon inside McCown Gymnasium with a decisive 86-63 victory over Southwest Minnesota State University. The Warriors entered the weekend riding a season-worst four-game losing streak, but successfully swept the competition in their final home games of the regular season.
The 86-point scoring outburst matches Winona State’s season-high set in the first game of the 2019-20 season and is a positive sign after the Warriors averaged just 56.5 points per game during their four-game skid.
WSU improves to 16-8 (12-8 NSIC) and is in favorable position to host a home playoff game on Wednesday, February 26. SMSU falls to 14-11 (9-11 NSIC) with the loss.
Allie Pickrain led all scorers with 23 points after scoring 20 points on Friday evening against No. 12 Sioux Falls. The junior matched her career best with seven three-pointers on Saturday (7-13).
Sydney Lodermeier went 2-for-2 from downtown and scored 16 points in the victory. Emily Kieck and Caitlin Riley each knocked down a pair of shots from beyond the arc as well.
Collectively, Winona State shot 14 of 28 from 3-point land which is a new season high.
For the second straight tilt, it was a wire-to-wire win for the Warriors who opened the affair on a 9-0 run and carried a 41-28 advantage into halftime. WSU led by 27 after three quarters and led by as many as 37 points in the fourth after one of Pickrain’s triples.
Emma Fee recorded her third double-double of the year with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Kieck dished out 11 assists.
As a team, the Warriors tallied 23 assists compared to just four turnovers.
Winona State concludes the regular season on the road next weekend at Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State Mankato.
