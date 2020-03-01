Winona State women's basketball: Warriors season ends against Sioux Falls

The Warriors played well in the second half, getting as close as 11 with 6:23 left in the game. Unfortunately, missed opportunities cost the Warriors, as missed layups and turnovers allowed the Cougars to build their lead back up to 18. Fueled by free throws and a 3-pointer from Taylor Hustad, the Warriors went on a 7-0 run to again cut the deficit to 11 with two minutes left in the game. But the Cougars would work the shot clock well over the final few minutes to advance. Fast break points doomed the Warriors, as they only score three the entire game, compared to 24 for the Cougars. Sioux Falls made eight shots from behind the arc in the contest, more than in both their previous games combined.