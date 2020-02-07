MINOT, N.D. — Taylor Hustad turned in her 10th double-double of the season for the Winona State women's basketball team on Friday night, but the junior’s effort wasn’t enough to help break the Warriors out of their recent offensive slump in a 68-53 setback at Minot State.
The Warriors (14-7, 10-7 NSIC) are currently mired in a three-game losing streak — their longest drought of the season. On the other side, Minot State snapped a three-game skid to improve to 5-16 (2-15 NSIC).
Winona State entered the weekend ranked fifth in the NSIC in scoring (71.5 ppg) despite averaging just 54 points in last week’s sweep. The Warriors looked ready to turn the page on that trend with an impressive 24-point first quarter against the Beavers, but the offense again went cold over the final three frames, combining for just 29 points over the remaining 30 minutes.
The Warriors shot 62.5 percent (10-16) in the first quarter before posting a 23.3 clip (10-43) over the final three frames.
Allie Pickrain drilled two of her three triples in the opening quarter that saw WSU go 4-6 from downtown in the frame. The junior finished the game with nine points as she connected on just one more basket for the duration of the contest.
Hustad led the way with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Lodermeier and Caitlin Riley chipped in eight points apiece.
The Beavers owned the glass on Friday night, recording a 42-27 rebounding advantage. The home team nabbed 14 offensive boards and turned those into 14 second-chance points. Minot State also scored 20 points off 13 WSU turnovers.
The Warriors conclude their road trip and will look to return to the win column on Saturday afternoon at UMary. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.
