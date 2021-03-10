Winona State softball: Warriors sweep Missouri-St. Louis behind dominating pitching

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Winona State softball team continued their winning ways on Wednesday, using stellar outings from starters Jordyn Kleman and Liz Pautz to sweep the University of Missouri-St. Louis in a double-header 3-1, 6-2.

Kleman and Pautz each went the distance in the circle for the 15th-ranked Warriors (8-0) with Kleman setting the tone in game one by allowing one run on nine hits to go along with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

The offense scored three first inning runs on a two-run double from Katie Kolb followed by an RBI single from Alison Nowak. It proved more than enough for Kleman, whose only blemish came on a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pautz did her best to one-up Kleman in the nightcap with the hard throwing right-hander allowing just two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts in seven innings. The only runs allowed by Pautz came on a two-run homer in the sixth.

Once again, the Warriors' offense started fast against the Tritons (5-9), jumping out to an early lead thanks to a three-run first inning that came courtesy of Libby Neveau.

The sophomore third baseman hit her fourth homer of the year with a three-run shot in the first inning. The Warriors added two more in the second on a two-run single from Nowak.

Winona State is now off until March 19-21, when they travel south again for the Missouri Western Hy-Vee Classic hosted by Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.