Winona State softball: Warriors set for toughest test of their young season

The Winona State softball team will put its unblemished record on the line this weekend, when they compete in the Missouri Western Hy-Vee Classic.
The Warriors will face five teams over the course of three days.
“We are looking forward to getting back out on the field against some elite competition this weekend,” coach Greg Jones said. “This event is always a great early test for every team.”
The Warriors — ranked 14th in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division II poll — have scored 62 runs so far this season, while only conceding 15. The stellar pitching duo of Jordyn Kleman and Liz Pautz have combined to earn the eight wins along the way, with Kleman tossing a no-hitter in a 10-0 shutout of Bemidji State on March 3 and Pautz producing a two-hit gem against Illinois-Springfield on March 9 among the victories.
Offensively, Winona State has seen game-changing power at the plate from the likes of Libby Neveau, who hit three home runs and a triple in the WSU mid-week road trip against Illinois-Springfield and Missouri-St. Louis. WSU has benefited from a consistent on-base presence with three Warriors featuring an on-base percentage above .500, with Sam Keller at .560 and Alison Nowak at .533. Neveau, Nowak and Rylee Stout have all reached double-digits in RBI this year, notching 16, 12 and 10, respectively.
The tournament this weekend will present some new challenges to the Warriors, as they will play five games against five different opponents, starting at 10 a.m. Friday against Northwest Missouri State (5-3). Additionally, the Warriors will also play against Missouri Western (11-1), Central Oklahoma (12-4), Northeastern State (12-6) and Central Missouri (8-2). Central Oklahoma is ranked at No. 23 in the current NFCA rankings.
Winona State will open up NSIC play on at Upper Iowa University on March 30.