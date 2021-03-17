Winona State softball: Warriors set for toughest test of their young season

The Winona State softball team will put its unblemished record on the line this weekend, when they compete in the Missouri Western Hy-Vee Classic.

The Warriors will face five teams over the course of three days.

“We are looking forward to getting back out on the field against some elite competition this weekend,” coach Greg Jones said. “This event is always a great early test for every team.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Warriors — ranked 14th in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division II poll — have scored 62 runs so far this season, while only conceding 15. The stellar pitching duo of Jordyn Kleman and Liz Pautz have combined to earn the eight wins along the way, with Kleman tossing a no-hitter in a 10-0 shutout of Bemidji State on March 3 and Pautz producing a two-hit gem against Illinois-Springfield on March 9 among the victories.