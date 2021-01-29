Winona State softball: Warriors picked to finish 2nd in NSIC, Ali Nowak named preseason POY

The Winona State softball team has been one of the most dominant programs in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) in recent seasons, and coaches from around the NSIC view them as a top contender again this year as the Warriors were tabbed to finish second in the NSIC softball preseason coaches poll.

Augustana was picked to finish first after receiving 12 votes, while Winona State received three first place votes. The Warriors were also ranked 15th in the NFCA D2 Top 25 Coaches Poll, which was released on Thursday. Augustana was ranked third.

Senior catcher Alison Nowak was picked as the NSIC Preseason Player-of-the-Year by the league for the second year in a row.

The senior catcher from New Berlin, Wis. has been the catalyst for the WSU offensive surge in recent years including in 2019, her last full season, where Nowak hit .415 in 62 games, had 14 home runs, and drove in 61 RBI. Her slugging percentage was an eye-popping .729 that year.

"Ali is a team-first player and tremendous leader in our program," coach Greg Jones said. "Her selfless attitude, work ethic, and passion embody the culture of our program. I am thrilled for Ali to receive this honor and look forward to where this season will take her and our team. "