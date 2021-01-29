Winona State softball: Warriors picked to finish 2nd in NSIC, Ali Nowak named preseason POY

The Winona State softball team has been one of the most dominant programs in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) in recent seasons, and coaches from around the NSIC view them as a top contender again this year as the Warriors were tabbed to finish second in the NSIC softball preseason coaches poll.
Augustana was picked to finish first after receiving 12 votes, while Winona State received three first place votes. The Warriors were also ranked 15th in the NFCA D2 Top 25 Coaches Poll, which was released on Thursday. Augustana was ranked third.
Senior catcher Alison Nowak was picked as the NSIC Preseason Player-of-the-Year by the league for the second year in a row.
The senior catcher from New Berlin, Wis. has been the catalyst for the WSU offensive surge in recent years including in 2019, her last full season, where Nowak hit .415 in 62 games, had 14 home runs, and drove in 61 RBI. Her slugging percentage was an eye-popping .729 that year.
"Ali is a team-first player and tremendous leader in our program," coach Greg Jones said. "Her selfless attitude, work ethic, and passion embody the culture of our program. I am thrilled for Ali to receive this honor and look forward to where this season will take her and our team. "
Going into his 21st season at the helm, Jones and Winona State were 13-6 in the abbreviated 2019-20 campaign, amid a four-game winning streak when the pandemic halted the season. The strength of last years' start, plus the exciting blend of returning talent and a strong recruiting class, has Winona State looking to hit the ground running this spring.
Winona State can rely on a strong set of arms as well. Senior Jordyn Kleman returns after earning a 2.40 ERA in ten appearances last year. In the 2019 season, the La Crosse Logan High School graduate produced 29 wins, a program record, going 29-4 in a historic WSU campaign. Another standout in the circle is Liz Pautz, who went 20-3 in 2019 and was 4-1 with a 1.83 ERA last spring when the season was halted.
Jones went on to note, "I am excited for our team to finally get back on the field… We return eight starters and have seven new freshmen on a deep roster. We look forward to watch this team grow together and compete throughout the 2021 season with their toughness and teamwork."
After a pair of exhibition dates, the Warriors will start the spring season on Feb. 19 against Southwest Minnesota State University, with a double-header at the RCTC Dome in Rochester, Minnesota.