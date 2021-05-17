Winona State softball: Warriors don't receive at-large bid for NCAA tournament

For the first time since 2016, the Winona State softball team won’t be playing in the NCAA tournament.

Despite making a run to the final four of the NSIC tournament and having a 37-12 overall record, the Warriors weren’t given an at-large bid for the 2021 NCAA regional tournament.

It marks the first time since 2016 and just the second since 2006 that the Warriors failed to make it to the NCAA tournament.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Warriors had entered the NSIC tournament ranked 20th in Division II by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and seventh in the central region of the NCAA regional rankings. But they knew they had work to do in the NSIC tournament.

The 42-team NCAA central region is made up of teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Great American Conference (GAC). Automatic bids are awarded to the tournament champions from each conference with the final three spots awarded on an at-large basis. In all, six teams advance to the NCAA regional tournament.