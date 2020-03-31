Winona State softball: Two-time All-American catcher Alison Nowak to exercise extra season of eligibility

She found out Saturday that it was a possibility, but she needed confirmation on other moving parts, specifically when it came to financials. For Nowak, it came down to how to pay for another semester of school.

Nowak was set to graduate in December 2020 after she student taught in the Fall of 2020. To help pay for that semester, Nowak had applied for and received academic scholarships because the money from her softball scholarship only covers her if she has eligibility left. With the softball scholarship confirmed to be back in the fold, in addition to the academic scholarships, it paved the way for her to come back to Winona for one last semester to play softball.

“It’s been exciting to see this all come together,” said Nowak. “We just kept getting more and more answers as the week went on, felt good to finally get some good news.”

It’s an big lift for the Warriors.

Nowak has batted better than .400 every year of her career and currently sits with a career batting average of .468 after going 26-for-51 in the first 19 games of this season. The program record is .422. She also has her eyes set on the all-time hits record (293), as she sits at 214.