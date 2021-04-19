Winona State men's golf wins NSIC championship

Kansas City, Mo. — Back in March, men's golf coaches from around the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) picked Winona State as the team to beat in the conference in 2021.

On Sunday, the Warriors proved them right, winning the NSIC Championship in dramatic fashion and earning qualification as a team to the NCAA Division II postseason by finishing one stroke better than Bemidji State.

The Warriors overcame a five-shot deficit by shooting a third-round best 288 (4-over par) to claim the program's second consecutive conference title and 15th conference overall at Shoal Creek Golf Club. For the three day tournament, the Warriors delivered team rounds of 301-294-288 for a team total of 883 (+31). Bemidji State finished at +32, with Sioux Falls placing third at +34.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Warriors found themselves in the lead after day one, but day two saw Winona State fall back into a tie for second with the University of Sioux Falls, as Bemidji State — behind the play of Chris Swenson, the Beavers' standout who ended up with medalist honors with a three-day score of 210 (3-under par) — surged to the front.