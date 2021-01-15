Winona State men's basketball: Warriors to play Upper Iowa in weekend series

Officials from Upper Iowa and Winona State announced Friday that the UIU and WSU men's basketball teams will play two non-conference games this Saturday and Sunday at Dorman Memorial Gymnasium in Fayette, Iowa.

On Wednesday, Winona State's two games scheduled to be played at home this Friday and Saturday against the University of Sioux Falls were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. On Thursday, Upper Iowa had its two-game series with Southwest Minnesota State University canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols.

Upper Iowa and Winona State will face off at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 16-17 in Fayette. Start times are set for 2 p.m. both days.

Fans at the games this weekend are limited to invite only. Upper Iowa offers fans several live options to follow the action. Live stats and a webcast will be available through the links at UIUPeacocks.com/Live. The games will also stream live on the new NSIC Network app through Roku devices, as well as Apple and Android TV. Locally, Saturday's game will be broadcast on KCRG-TV 9.2, while Sunday's action can be found on KCRG-TV 9.3.

The Peacocks enter the weekend with a 2-2 record overall and an 0-2 mark in the NSIC South, while the Warriors (0-1 overall / 0-0 NSIC South) have not played since their Jan. 2 loss at the University of Minnesota Duluth.