Winona State men's basketball: Warriors have sights set on NSIC title in uncertain season

The Winona State men’s basketball team has just about everything coach Todd Eisner could possibly want heading into the season.
He has an all-conference returner in senior Kevion Taylor, who averaged 19.4 points and 7.3 rebounds a season ago, to pair alongside versatile, 6-foot-9 senior Andrea Lo Biondo.
He has a steady point guard in Devin Whitelow, who had a nearly 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio as a junior after setting the NCAA record in that category as a sophomore.
He’s got a dynamic transfer in Caledonia High School graduate Owen King, who scored 2,437 points in his prolific high school career before spending two seasons at South Dakota State. King also comes with SDSU teammate Alou Dillon, who appeared in 42 games across two seasons for the Jackrabbits.
Eisner will also be able to look down the bench to a variety of contributors, in addition to a five-person incoming freshman class with some definite potential.
The only thing Eisner doesn’t have is any certainty on how the Warriors’ schedule will play out, but for now, Winona State is planning to start its season on the road against Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 2 and 3.
“We don’t know if that will happen, but we have a plan that it will,” said Eisner, who is beginning his sixth season at the helm of the Warriors. “We’re planning to play eight weekends, but we just don’t know. People above us may tell us, or the virus may tell us that we can’t play.”
The already once-delayed start of the season hit a hiccup last week, as a positive COVID-19 test a couple of days before Thanksgiving forced a quarantine period for Winona State, but the Warriors will be able to take the floor as a team once again this week for a full practice schedule.
Through the up-and-down nature of the offseason, Eisner said that his team has maintained a positive outlook and motivation to get back to playing.
“It’s been a huge challenge for all of us. Our life has changed,” said Eisner. “Every day that we get to be together and work at the game of basketball, that’s a good day. We also have to have a maturity (level) about the days we don’t get together, too.”
Having a veteran-laden roster, led by the likes of Taylor, Lo Biondo, Whitelow and junior Alec Rosner, has enabled Winona State to enter this belated start to the season at a high level.
“I’ve really liked their approach in this strange offseason,” said Eisner. “They’re self-starters, and they’ve done a good job in not losing anything, and really, they’ve been getting better.”
The Warriors are coming off a 18-12 campaign in which they finished 14-8 in the Northern Sun, ending the season by winning six of seven games before letting their NSIC quarterfinal game against the Bulldogs slip away in the closing minutes of the second half.
Winona State will also have to absorb the loss of all-NSIC performer Caleb Wagner, but Eisner envisions King stepping in to fill much of what Wagner had contributed.
Wagner led the team in scoring with a 20.8 ppg average a season ago while shooting 37% from 3-point range and playing nearly 36 minutes a game.
Eisner said that slotting into Wagner’s role was a big part of the discussion in King landing in Winona after two seasons with the Jackrabbits.
“That’s the spot we lost, and that’s what we talked to him about,” Eisner said. “We needed someone who can play 38 minutes a game and is dynamic with the ball in and out of his hands.”
If everything goes according to plan, Eisner said that the Warriors have a chance to contend in the always-difficult NSIC, but that a lot of this season comes down to things breaking correctly and a good amount of “crossing your fingers.”
There’s always the sense that things could unravel, leaving Eisner and Winona State to potentially chalk things up to a lost season.
“If we make it through March, with a stroke of luck and things go well for us, we’re certainly going to brag about how we were the conference champions,” said Eisner. “On the other hand, if a few starters end up with the virus and we end up losing some games, we’ll just try to focus on getting better every day.”
