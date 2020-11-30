Winona State men's basketball: Warriors have sights set on NSIC title in uncertain season

The Winona State men’s basketball team has just about everything coach Todd Eisner could possibly want heading into the season.

He has an all-conference returner in senior Kevion Taylor, who averaged 19.4 points and 7.3 rebounds a season ago, to pair alongside versatile, 6-foot-9 senior Andrea Lo Biondo.

He has a steady point guard in Devin Whitelow, who had a nearly 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio as a junior after setting the NCAA record in that category as a sophomore.

He’s got a dynamic transfer in Caledonia High School graduate Owen King, who scored 2,437 points in his prolific high school career before spending two seasons at South Dakota State. King also comes with SDSU teammate Alou Dillon, who appeared in 42 games across two seasons for the Jackrabbits.

Eisner will also be able to look down the bench to a variety of contributors, in addition to a five-person incoming freshman class with some definite potential.

The only thing Eisner doesn’t have is any certainty on how the Warriors’ schedule will play out, but for now, Winona State is planning to start its season on the road against Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 2 and 3.