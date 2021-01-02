Winona State men's basketball: Warriors fall in opener

DULUTH — It was a rough start to the season for the Winona State men's basketball team, as the Warriors couldn't keep up with the hot shooting of Minnesota Duluth to drop their opener 81-59 on Saturday afternoon.

Nearly half of the Bulldogs 28 made field goals came from beyond the arc, as they shot a blistering 52% (13-25) from 3-point range. Drew Blair carried the bulk of that weight, finishing 6 of 9 from beyond the arc to score a game-high 27 points. In fact, Blair had as many 3's by himself (six) as Winona State had as a team (6-27, 22%).

Kevion Taylor led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Dalante Peyton was the only other Warrior in double figures with 11.

It was a rough debut for Caledonia High School graduate Owen King, as the South Dakota State transfer finished with zero points on 0-for-7 shooting in 22 minutes. Alou Dillon — the other South Dakota State transfer — did not play.

The Warriors will look to rebound on Sunday when they once again take on the Bulldogs in Duluth at 4 p.m.

