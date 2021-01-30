Winona State men's basketball: Warriors fall flat, swept in weekend series by Wayne State

Entering the season, Winona State men’s basketball coach Todd Eisner knew his frontcourt depth would be tested.
And that was before 6-foot-8 South Dakota State transfer Alou Dillon was ruled out for the season with a knee injury.
That lack of size and depth down low for the Warriors was on full display Saturday afternoon against Wayne State and the Wildcats took full advantage, outscoring the Warriors by 24 points in the paint and the free throw line to walk away with an 84-78 at McCown Gymnasium.
“It’s been an ongoing issue now for a while,” Eisner said about the Warriors’ frontcourt depth. “Especially with Alou being out with the surgery he had in the fall. We had grand plans going into the season and those obviously got changed. I’m just not really comfortable with playing some other people right now.”
That was fully evident when the Warriors’ lone big man Andrea Lo Biondo — the only Warrior over 6-foot-5 that saw playing time on Saturday — headed to the bench with 12:32 left in the first half after picking up his second foul. Eisner was forced to play a lineup that saw not one player stand over 6-foot-5 while shifting the 6-foot-5 Kevion Taylor over to the five spot and playing little used Carson Arenz down low.
That opened the door for the larger Wildcats and all-NSIC performer Jordan Janssen. They would go on to outscore the Warriors 24-10 in the paint and shot 63% in the first half.
“We used Carson Arenz in a pinch but Carson is young and 195-pounds and is just not a good matchup with the 225-pound Janssen,” Eisner said. “(Andrea) getting in foul trouble this weekend certainly didn’t help our cause, but I was disappointed overall with the way we played defense in that first half. It put us in a deep enough hole where it is hard to make a comeback.”
The Warriors (3-4, 1-3) played better defensively in the second half in part to an aggressive effort to double-team when the ball was tossed into the post, but the Wildcats (6-4, 6-2) used good ball movement to always find the open guy. They would kick it out, get the WSU defense scrambling and get a high percentage look from either in the paint, beyond the arc or at the free throw line where they made more free throws (24) than the Warriors attempted (19).
“(Friday) night we handed them ball 17 times and still played defense at a really high level the entire game and gave us a chance to win,” Eisner said. “Tonight we didn’t defend at all and when you don’t defend at all, it forces you to be perfect on the offensive end. We certainly weren’t that either night. That’s why it was a double-digit lead for Wayne the majority of the game.
“It was just a bad weekend for us.”
The lead ballooned to 17 with the Wildcats taking a 64-47 lead with 13:41 left. That is when Eisner tried to send a message to his team by replacing his five starters with four freshman and a sophomore. It provided a spark, as the group went on a mini 6-0 run to pull the Warriors back into it.
“They gave us an effort and a toughness level that we needed,” Eisner said. “They did tremendous.”
The Warriors were kept in it thanks to freshman Connor Dillon, who was 6 of 7 from beyond the arc with four of those coming in the final six minutes of regulation to help Winona State get within 82-78 with 30 seconds left. He finished the game with 21 points in 20 minutes. Kevion Taylor led the Warriors with 22 points.
The Warriors will look to bounce back Friday when they travel to take on MSU-Mankato.
“We have to be much better,” Eisner said. “This was a poor weekend and we don’t have much time left in the season or we will be done in a couple of weeks.”