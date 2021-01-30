Winona State men's basketball: Warriors fall flat, swept in weekend series by Wayne State

“We used Carson Arenz in a pinch but Carson is young and 195-pounds and is just not a good matchup with the 225-pound Janssen,” Eisner said. “(Andrea) getting in foul trouble this weekend certainly didn’t help our cause, but I was disappointed overall with the way we played defense in that first half. It put us in a deep enough hole where it is hard to make a comeback.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Warriors (3-4, 1-3) played better defensively in the second half in part to an aggressive effort to double-team when the ball was tossed into the post, but the Wildcats (6-4, 6-2) used good ball movement to always find the open guy. They would kick it out, get the WSU defense scrambling and get a high percentage look from either in the paint, beyond the arc or at the free throw line where they made more free throws (24) than the Warriors attempted (19).

“(Friday) night we handed them ball 17 times and still played defense at a really high level the entire game and gave us a chance to win,” Eisner said. “Tonight we didn’t defend at all and when you don’t defend at all, it forces you to be perfect on the offensive end. We certainly weren’t that either night. That’s why it was a double-digit lead for Wayne the majority of the game.

“It was just a bad weekend for us.”