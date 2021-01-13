Winona State men's basketball: Warriors cancel this weekend's games, hope to find another opponent

Officials from the University of Sioux Falls and Winona State University have announced Wednesday that both men's basketball games scheduled between the schools for this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15-16, have been canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols at Sioux Falls.

The WSU and USF women's basketball teams are scheduled to play Friday and Saturday in Sioux Falls and those games remain as scheduled. Winona State is exploring options regarding finding opponents for the Warrior men's team to play this weekend.

Per Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) guidelines for the 2020-21 season, the Winona State — Sioux Falls series will not be rescheduled.

Schedule updates will be shared as they are available.

