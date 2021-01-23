Winona State men's basketball: Taylor lifts Warriors past Augustana

Sioux Falls, SD — After hitting just five 3-pointers through the first three games, Winona State men's basketball senior Kevion Taylor went off from beyond the arc Saturday against Augustana, hitting seven 3's and scoring a season-high 28 points en route to an 87-82 victory.
The Warriors (3-1, 1-0) started the game off hot, hitting their first four shots to jump out to a 9-2 lead. The Vikings battled back to make it 11-8 four minutes into the game, but five points from Taylor and a 3-pointer by Dalante Peyton gave the Warriors a comfortable 19-8 lead.
After the Vikings cut the lead to just four with 5:38 left in the half, Winona State went on a 10-0 run, capped off by an Owen King layup and a pair of free throws by Devin Whitelow. King would hit a jumper at the end of the half to give the Warriors a 43-31 lead at halftime.
The second half saw the Augustana offense come alive, as they started the game on a 13-2 run to cut the Winona State lead to just one four minutes into the second half. After an Andrea Lo Biondo 3-pointer stopped the bleeding, the Warriors slowly brought their lead back up to nine with 11 minutes left. That is when junior Nick Klug caught fire, as the Burlington, Wis. native hit four straight 3-pointers to keep the hot shooting Vikings at bay.
The Vikings (4-3, 2-3) refused to go down quietly as they managed to cut the lead down to four with just 2:27 left in the game. That is when it was Taylor’s time to shine, as he hit a clutch layup and 3-pointer to put the game away.
Winona State shot an impressive 52.9% from the floor, including a solid 15-for-34 from beyond the arc. WSU hit 18 free throws compared to just 10 for Augustana.
The Warriors were led in points by Taylor with 28, followed by Devin Whitelow with 15 and Nick Klug with 14. Whitelow and Owen King each had five assists apiece, while Andrea Lo Biondo was the high rebounder for the Warriors with six.
The Warriors will look to get a weekend sweep of Augustana as they face the Vikings again 2 p.m. Sunday in Sioux Falls, SD.