Winona State men's basketball: Taylor lifts Warriors past Augustana

Sioux Falls, SD — After hitting just five 3-pointers through the first three games, Winona State men's basketball senior Kevion Taylor went off from beyond the arc Saturday against Augustana, hitting seven 3's and scoring a season-high 28 points en route to an 87-82 victory.

The Warriors (3-1, 1-0) started the game off hot, hitting their first four shots to jump out to a 9-2 lead. The Vikings battled back to make it 11-8 four minutes into the game, but five points from Taylor and a 3-pointer by Dalante Peyton gave the Warriors a comfortable 19-8 lead.

After the Vikings cut the lead to just four with 5:38 left in the half, Winona State went on a 10-0 run, capped off by an Owen King layup and a pair of free throws by Devin Whitelow. King would hit a jumper at the end of the half to give the Warriors a 43-31 lead at halftime.

The second half saw the Augustana offense come alive, as they started the game on a 13-2 run to cut the Winona State lead to just one four minutes into the second half. After an Andrea Lo Biondo 3-pointer stopped the bleeding, the Warriors slowly brought their lead back up to nine with 11 minutes left. That is when junior Nick Klug caught fire, as the Burlington, Wis. native hit four straight 3-pointers to keep the hot shooting Vikings at bay.