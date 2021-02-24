Winona State men's basketball: Taylor garners all-first team honors

Taylor was the dominant offensive force for Winona State and head coach Todd Eisner in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 20 points or more in ten of the Warriors' thirteen games. He scored a season-best 30 against Minnesota State on Feb. 5, and his 20.5 points per game average was third-best in the NSIC this season.

The durable Taylor led Winona State in minutes played (454) and was second on the squad in both rebounds (76) and assists (29). The 2020-21 honor is one of several NSIC awards Taylor has earned in his Warrior career, as he was also named to the NSIC first team following last season. He earned 2018-19 NSIC Second Team status as a sophomore and was named the 2017-18 Winona State Male Freshman Athlete of the Year.