Winona State men's basketball: Kevion Taylor announces transfer to Division I Valparaiso

Winona State men's basketball standout Kevion Taylor will transfer to Valparaiso, he announced via his Twitter page on Thursday.

"I would like to say thank you to Winona State for a great 4 years," Taylor wrote. "Also thanks to every college that took time out to recruit me over the last few weeks. I’ve decided that I will be furthering my education and playing career at Valparaiso University!"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Taylor had announced on Feb. 23 that he had entered the transfer portal after a season that saw him finish third in the NSIC in scoring at 20.5 points per game.

He scored 20 or more points in 10 of the Warriors' 13 games, while leading the Warriors in minutes played (454) and second in rebounds (5.8 rpg) and assists (2.2 apg) en route to being named to the NSIC South Division all-conference first-team.

Taylor will go down as the best in program history, finishing his career in ninth on the Warriors' career scoring list with 1,635 points. He also finished third in career 3-pointers made with 249 and moved into 10th this year on the rebounding list with 636 boards.

Taylor — a graduate transfer — will be immediately eligible and will have one year left due to the COVID-19 pandemic all NCAA athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility if wanted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.