Sioux Falls missed its first seven free throw attempts on Friday night inside McCown Gymnasium. However, the Cougars knocked down a pair of shots from the charity stripe when it mattered most, breaking a deadlock with Winona State University with 2.4 seconds left on the clock to prevail with a 51-49 victory.
Missed shot attempts were a common theme in the low-scoring affair that saw Winona State connect on a season-low three 3-point attempts. The Warriors went just 3-for-28 from beyond the arc, marking just the second time this season they failed to cash in at least 10 triples.
The loss is the Warriors first in regulation since January 4th and snaps the Warriors’ four-game winning streak. WSU’s record stands at 14-11 (11-8 NSIC). (RV) Sioux Falls improves to 20-5 (16-3 NSIC) and maintains the top record in the league.
The Warriors were 0 of 12 from downtown in the second half until Kevion Taylor connected from deep to cut the home team’s deficit to 47-44 with 2:25 remaining in the contest. Two possessions later, Devin Whitelow came up with a game-tying three-pointer from the corner as the clock ticked down to 33 seconds.
The Cougars took the ball down and milked the remainder of the clock before putting up their final shot attempt which was whistled for a foul and Chase Grinde sunk a both his free throw attempts to give Sioux Falls the lead and the win.
While Winona State collectively shot just 32 percent in the tilt, the Warriors remained in contention for the duration thanks to 22 Sioux Falls turnovers, including 16 in the first half that saw Winona State carry a 24-18 lead into halftime.
Caleb Wagner had a team-high 16 points and four assists in the loss. Whitelow scored 13 with Taylor chipping in 10 to go along with five rebounds.
Sioux Falls also dominated the boards in its victorious effort by a 40-23 count.
The Warriors return to action on Saturday and celebrate Wagner’s Senior Day in Winona State’s final home affair of the regular season against Southwest Minnesota State. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.
