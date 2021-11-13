Winona State football: Warriors top Minnesota State-Mankato

A big first quarter and a fourth-quarter field goal helped the Winona State football team earn an 18-16 NSIC win over Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday.

The Warriors (7-4, 7-4) scored 12 points in the first quarter via a safety, a field goal and an 11-yard touchdown pass from Owen Burke to Jaylen Schleicher.

That gave Winona State a 12-3 lead at the end of the first quarter before the Mavericks (6-5, 6-5) scored 10 points in the second quarter to take a 13-12 lead into the half.

But Jacob Scott added a pair of field goals — one in the third quarter and one in the fourth — while the Warriors' defense surrendered only three second-half points to secure the win.

Burke finished 16-of-23 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown against one interception. Javian Roebuck led Winona State on the ground with 14 carries for 70 yards.

