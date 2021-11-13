 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winona State football: Warriors top Minnesota State-Mankato

  • 0

A big first quarter and a fourth-quarter field goal helped the Winona State football team earn an 18-16 NSIC win over Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday.

The Warriors (7-4, 7-4) scored 12 points in the first quarter via a safety, a field goal and an 11-yard touchdown pass from Owen Burke to Jaylen Schleicher.

That gave Winona State a 12-3 lead at the end of the first quarter before the Mavericks (6-5, 6-5) scored 10 points in the second quarter to take a 13-12 lead into the half.

But Jacob Scott added a pair of field goals — one in the third quarter and one in the fourth — while the Warriors' defense surrendered only three second-half points to secure the win.

Burke finished 16-of-23 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown against one interception. Javian Roebuck led Winona State on the ground with 14 carries for 70 yards.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lake-effect snow machine gets ready to kick on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News