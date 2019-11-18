EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Winona State football team’s season will continue.
The Warriors have been selected to play in the 2019 Mineral Water Bowl on Dec. 7 against the University of Nebraska-Kearney. The Warriors are 2-1 in previous Mineral Water Bowl appearances, having last played in the game in 2012.
Kickoff is set for Noon, Saturday, December 7 at Tiger Stadium in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at the Winona State Athletics Box Office prior to traveling to the game. Tickets cost $10 and will be available at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Winona State went 8-3 in the regular season, reaching the eight-win plateau for the fourth straight season. This is the Warriors’ second postseason appearance in the last three years after reaching the NCAA Playoffs in 2017. Overall, Winona State is making its 11th postseason appearance.
Nebraska-Kearney finished the regular season 6-5 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA). This is the 12th postseason appearance in the 113-year history of the UNK program. The Lopers only other bowl trip came in 1955 when then-Nebraska State Teachers College beat then-Northern State Teachers College, 34-13, in the Botany Bowl.
The Warriors and Lopers have met once previously with Winona State recording a 50-34 victory in 1994.
