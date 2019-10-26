Junior quarterback Owen Burke completed 17 of his 25 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns and junior running back Sam Santiago-Lloyd rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries to lead the Winona State football team to a 38-17 victory over St. Cloud State on Saturday in Winona.
The Warriors (6-2, 6-2) have now won four straight games. They have won each of the last three games by double digits.
Burke and Santiago-Lloyd got Winona State’s offense going on the game’s opening possession. The two combined for 92 yards as the Warriors went nearly the length of the field and took an early seven-point lead on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Burke to redshirt junior wide receiver Jake Balliu.
The Huskies (3-5, 3-5) scored on the ensuing possession, but Winona State struck twice in the second quarter. Santiago-Lloyd punched one in from 1 yard out, and Balliu caught a 13-yard TD just before half to put the Warriors up 21-10 at the break.
Winona State led by at least 11 points for the remainder of the game.
The Warriors’ defense and special teams got in on the action, too. Winona State intercepted St. Cloud State Dwayne Lawhorn twice in addition to blocking a punt, which it recovered for a touchdown.
The Warriors’ Paul Ortiz was 1 of 2 on his field goal tries; he made a 49-yarder.
Winona State is back in action when it travels to Southwest Minnesota State (3-5, 3-5) next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
