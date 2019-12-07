EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A strong season came to a disappointing end for the Winona State football team.
The Warriors were unable to slow Nebraska-Kearney and its potent rushing attack as they fell 50-33 in the Mineral Water Bowl on Saturday. The Lopers totaled 427 rushing yards and found the end zone six times on the ground.
Nebraska-Kearney redshirt senior running back Darrius Webb led the way with 152 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries (12.7 yards per carry), and redshirt freshman quarterback TJ Davis added 144 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries (12 yards per carry).
Davis also completed four of his six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown; he also threw one interception.
Winona State junior quarterback Owen Burke was 22-of-32 passing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Sophomore running back Miguel Benjamin led the Warriors on the ground with 49 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and freshman wide receiver Sawyer Maly had two catches for a team-high 89 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt junior Jake Balliu had a team-high five catches for 68 yards.
The Lopers (7-5) wasted no time getting on the board. After they forced a Winona State (8-4) three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, Davis scored two plays later on a 54-yard run. Nebraska-Kearney went up 8-0 less than 3 minutes into the game after a successful 2-point attempt.
Davis scored on the Lopers’ next possession, this one from 14 yards out, and again late in the quarter, and Nebraska-Kearney led 22-9 at the end of the first.
The Warriors, though, responded to open the second quarter. Burke found Maly for a 51-yard touchdown with 12:19 left in the half to cut the Lopers’ lead back to six.
But Winona State couldn’t slow Davis. The quarterback rushed for another score midway through the second quarter and then tossed his lone touchdown pass, a 23-yard connection with Montrez Jackson.
In the first half, Davis had 146 rushing yards and four touchdowns on eight carries and completed all three of his passes for 46 yards. Nebraska-Kearney led 36-19 at half.
Burke did all he could after the break to keep the Warriors in the game, but the Lopers’ ground attack had an answer for both of his second-half touchdown passes.
