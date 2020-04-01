Winona State football: Warriors doing their best to navigate through pandemic

Finding a spot to work out has also been a bit of a challenge.

Schueffner is lucky. He has a friend deployed in the military that lives down the road with a workout area that features crossfit training equipment along with other weights. Others aren’t so fortunate, but they have shown some ingenuity.

At Burke’s house in Winona, they turned trash cans into a makeshift squat rack in their backyard. Others made a trip to to buy pipes and cinder blocks to make bench presses or to do curls. Whatever it takes to get their workouts in.

“Guys just have to get creative to do what we can to get better,” Schueffner said. “It’s not a time to blame others and make excuses. It’s the time to press forward and really show that we want to be successful.”

Sure, they miss spring ball.

Burke said, “it’s one of the best things about playing college football,” because you are “in the football grind as much as humanly possible.” It’s a vital time in a player’s development in that it allows everybody a chance to play, a chance to put the plays into action, a chance to develop team chemistry, and it’s a way to let loose during a long offseason. But right now this is the position — they, along with the rest of college football — currently find themselves in.

“We all wish we were there in spring ball,” Burke said. “It’s tough for the seniors. This is our last spring in Winona along with we have a lot of young guys on the team that really benefit from spring ball. That’s a bummer, but we’re not the only team dealing with it. We’re just trying to make the most of it.”

