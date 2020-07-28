Winona State football: Sawyer 'cautiously optimistic' about season after NSIC announces delayed start

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona State University football coach Tom Sawyer is “cautiously optimistic” that his Warriors will play games this season after the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced Monday that it will delay the start of its fall sports.

“We can only go by what’s in front of us, and as of right now, we’re still playing,” Sawyer said as he started a 10-day visit to Clearwater Beach, Florida. “I thought (the decision) was going to be a yes or no (on playing).

“I knew the delay was an option, playing in the spring was an option. I think any option you could come up with was on the table.”

Sawyer said he appreciated the fact that everyone involved was open to discuss just about anything, too.

The NSIC announcement pushed back first practice dates to Sept. 2 for football and cross country. The earliest those sports can compete is Sept. 26.

The Warriors are scheduled to play the first of their eight games at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Sept. 26. The first home game is now against Northern State University (S.D.) on Oct. 10.

Volleyball and soccer can start practicing Sept. 8 with first scheduled competitions taking place Oct. 2.