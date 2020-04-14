Winona State football: Nick Pridgeon battling adversity to the NFL

Pridgeon suffered a bit of a blow when his Pro Day — set for March 25 at the University of Minnesota — was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Pridgeon was still able to do the majority of his intended pre-draft work. In the first week of January, Pridgeon was in Fort Worth, Texas, where he attended the College Gridiron Small School Showcase that enables players at the FCS, D2, D3 and NAIA level the chance to perform in front of NFL and CFL teams. After standing out in the showcase, Pridgeon was selected to play in the showcase’s all-star game, which features players from across all levels of college football.

“Very happy to have that experience because it definitely opened up even more doors for me,” Pridgeon said.

Pridgeon then made his way from Texas to Miami, where he spent two months working out at Bommarito Performance Systems to prepare for his Pro Day, focusing on drills such as how to improve his 40 time or three cone drill alongside other NFL hopefuls.