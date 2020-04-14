Winona State football: Nick Pridgeon battling adversity to the NFL

Nick Pridgeon is used to adversity.
Whether it was having to gain 35 pounds of muscle to switch from receiver to outside linebacker or the long, grueling rehabilitation and eventual comeback from a hip impingement and torn ACL he suffered his second game of his redshirt senior season in 2018 — the 6-foot-5, 240-pound former Winona State linebacker and NFL hopeful experienced plenty of it with his time with the Warriors. But little could prepare Pridgeon for the events that transpired on March 24.
“I actually woke up the morning it happened and the first thing my mom said to me was, ‘Did you hear?’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘Bryce Beekman just died.’ I said: ‘No way. I was just talking to him like a week ago about how things were going up there and he was going back home,’” Pridgeon said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”
Washington State senior defensive back Bryce Beekman was found dead by police officers in his off-campus apartment after they responded to a 911 call Tuesday, March 24, for help involving “breathing problems.” His cause of death is still under investigation. There were no signs of foul play or any indication of suicide.
Beekman was 22.
Beekman was born in Milwaukee and attended Wauwatosa East High School his freshman through junior seasons where he was teammates with Pridgeon before moving to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, his senior year. The two were close and remained in touch as Beekman went to Arizona Western Junior College before transferring to Washington State while Pridgeon enjoyed his career at Winona State.
“We played basketball and football together,” Pridgeon said. “As soon as he made it to Washington State, I was so happy for him. He was like a little brother to me.”
Pridgeon is now trying to honor him the best way he knows how: by chasing his dream of playing in the NFL.
Pridgeon’s size, speed and athleticism give him a shot. In fact, Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network’s chief draft analyst, listed Pridgeon as a name to keep an eye on and noted his “terrific size and speed.”
“Pridgeon is an underrated three-down linebacker who can be used in a variety of schemes,” Pauline wrote in an April 9 post on Pro Football Network’s website. “He’s been very productive when healthy and on the field, and he could be a surprise free-agent signing next season.”
Scouts most likely will watch film from Pridgeon’s redshirt junior campaign that saw him make 57 tackles, eight TFL, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries to go along with seven pass breakups before the injury. He has shown the ability to play multiple positions, whether it be inside or outside linebacker, something that makes him attractive to several teams. But most see him playing inside where his size and speed will be most effective.
“Three or four teams see me as an outside linebacker, like a Von Miller,” Pridgeon said. “But I would say 90 percent of the teams see me as a WILL inside linebacker.”
Pridgeon suffered a bit of a blow when his Pro Day — set for March 25 at the University of Minnesota — was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Pridgeon was still able to do the majority of his intended pre-draft work. In the first week of January, Pridgeon was in Fort Worth, Texas, where he attended the College Gridiron Small School Showcase that enables players at the FCS, D2, D3 and NAIA level the chance to perform in front of NFL and CFL teams. After standing out in the showcase, Pridgeon was selected to play in the showcase’s all-star game, which features players from across all levels of college football.
“Very happy to have that experience because it definitely opened up even more doors for me,” Pridgeon said.
Pridgeon then made his way from Texas to Miami, where he spent two months working out at Bommarito Performance Systems to prepare for his Pro Day, focusing on drills such as how to improve his 40 time or three cone drill alongside other NFL hopefuls.
“That was an all day job down there,” Pridgeon said. “I would wake up early in the morning and then stay there until four or five in the afternoon. … Working out with guys from all over the place. Guys from Clemson, California, Utah, Michigan and all those places. It was fun just to be around those guys to see what their programs were like, to see how they trained. I kind of compared myself to them, but also work alongside them, so it was fun.”
As was always the plan, Pridgeon returned to Milwaukee on March 7, where he has since been doing his best to stay in shape during the pandemic. He now finds himself mostly helping his mother with some of her “outdoor projects.”
“She’s ecstatic about that,” Pridgeon said with a chuckle.
Pridgeon said he has no specific plans for the virtual NFL draft scheduled for April 23-25 because it’s more likely he will be signed as an undrafted free agent than get drafted. In the meantime, he’s just going to continue to attack each day like he knows how.
“I just have to count my blessings, keep my head down and keep working,” he said.
