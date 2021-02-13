Winona State basketball: Emma Fee's buzzer-beater lifts Warriors; Eisner collects career win No. 500 in men's win over CSP

ST. PAUL — For the majority of their Saturday afternoon tilt against Concordia-St. Paul, it appeared the Winona State women’s basketball team was well on their way to their fourth loss in five games.
The Warriors trailed by 19 as they entered the fourth quarter against the Golden Bears, but then the Warriors started hitting shots and CSP started to turn the ball over. It eventually led to WSU finding themselves with the ball down one with 20 seconds left. That’s when Emma Fee became the hero.
The senior center took the pass from Emily Kieck and fired a free throw line jumper that seemed to hit every part of the rim before falling through as time expired to give the Warriors a 68-67 win over the Golden Bears at the Gangelhoff Center.
Fee scored five of the Warriors’ final six points and finished with a team-high 13 points and six rebounds.
Taylor Hustad (nine) and Allie Pickrain (seven) scored all of their combined 16 points in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors (3-7, 3-7) outscored CSP 28-8 going 8-for-13 from the floor and forcing eight CSP (10-4, 8-4) turnovers in the final frame.
The Warriors will try to keep their momentum going on Friday when they wrap up the regular season with a two-game series on the road against Upper Iowa.
Eisner collects career win No. 500Behind a game-high 22 points from senior Kevion Taylor, the Winona State men’s basketball team ran past Concordia-St. Paul 77-58 to give coach Todd Eisner is 500th career coaching victory Saturday afternoon.
Eisner currently has a 500-239 career record that includes stops at Viterbo University, Bellevue University, Benedictine College and Midland University over 22 years. He is now 84-73 at WSU.
The Warriors led from start to finish thanks to 3-point barrage that saw them can 12 3-pointers out of 31 attempts. The Warriors were 28-for-61 overall from the field.
Taylor and Caledonia High School graduate Owen King went a combined 7-for-11 from beyond the arc. King finished with a season-high 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Devin Whitelow and and Andrea Lo Biondo each added 10 points for the Warriors, who wrap up the regular season with a two-game series against Upper Iowa that starts Friday.