Winona State basketball: WSU men knock off CSP, while women fall on the road

The Winona State men's basketball team used a second half run to pull away from Concordia St. Paul to secure a 76-62 victory Friday night at McCown Gymnasium.
With the win the Warriors move back to .500 on the season at 5-5 overall (3-4 NSIC South) while the Golden Bears extend their losing streak to 10 and fall to 1-10 overall (0-7 NSIC South).
CSP kept it close in the first half, but a layup by Andrea Lo Biondo and a 3-pointer by Nick Klug gave the Warriors a 31-24 lead going into the break.
The second half saw the teams trade baskets back and forth for the opening few minutes until WSU went on a 19-8 run that was capped off by a Luke Martens poster dunk to give Winona State a 16-point lead. After hitting just three of their 15 attempts from beyond the arc in the first half, the Warriors went 5-for-9 in the second half on shots from downtown.
Senior Kevion Taylor paced the Warriors with a game-high 23 points, followed by Alec Rosner (11) and Klug (10). Martens and Owen King each had nine rebounds apiece, while Martens, Devin Whitelow, and King all chipped in two assists.
Rosner, who had been sidelined with a knee injury, helped the Warriors outscore the Golden Bears 28-15 in point off the bench.
With the win today, Warriors Head Coach Todd Eisner is now at 499 for his career. A win tomorrow would give him a well deserved 500th career victory.
The Warriors and Golden Bears will be back in action 2 p.m. Saturday at McCown.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Concordia-St. Paul 70, Winona State 55
ST. PAUL — Taylor Hustad and Mattie Schimenz both finished in double figures, but the Golden Bears were too much Friday night.
Hustad scored 12 points and haul in six rebounds in the Warrior effort, while Schimenz added 10 points and a pair of steals in the series opening contest with the Golden Bears. Emily Kieck led Winona State with four assists.
As a team, WSU (2-7, 2-6) struggled to score consistently, shooting just 19-of-50 (38%) from the floor overall and finished with 22 turnovers.
The two teams tip off again 2 p.m. Saturday.