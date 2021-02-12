Winona State basketball: WSU men knock off CSP, while women fall on the road

The Winona State men's basketball team used a second half run to pull away from Concordia St. Paul to secure a 76-62 victory Friday night at McCown Gymnasium.

With the win the Warriors move back to .500 on the season at 5-5 overall (3-4 NSIC South) while the Golden Bears extend their losing streak to 10 and fall to 1-10 overall (0-7 NSIC South).

CSP kept it close in the first half, but a layup by Andrea Lo Biondo and a 3-pointer by Nick Klug gave the Warriors a 31-24 lead going into the break.

The second half saw the teams trade baskets back and forth for the opening few minutes until WSU went on a 19-8 run that was capped off by a Luke Martens poster dunk to give Winona State a 16-point lead. After hitting just three of their 15 attempts from beyond the arc in the first half, the Warriors went 5-for-9 in the second half on shots from downtown.

Senior Kevion Taylor paced the Warriors with a game-high 23 points, followed by Alec Rosner (11) and Klug (10). Martens and Owen King each had nine rebounds apiece, while Martens, Devin Whitelow, and King all chipped in two assists.

Rosner, who had been sidelined with a knee injury, helped the Warriors outscore the Golden Bears 28-15 in point off the bench.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}