Winona State basketball: Weekend series against SMSU canceled
Photos: WSU WBB vs UMD

Winona State's Vanessa Alexander (30) dribbles around the perimeter during Saturday's home opener against the University of Minnesota-Duluth at McCown Gymnasium.

 Craig Johnson

Officials from Southwest Minnesota State University and Winona State University have announced today that all four women's and men's basketball games scheduled between the schools for this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 8-9, have been canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols.

The SMSU and WSU women's teams were scheduled to play Friday and Saturday in Winona, while the WSU and SMSU men's teams were scheduled to play both days in Marshall.

Per Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) guidelines as well as Winona State COVID-19 testing and safety protocols, Warrior teams will be following quarantine and isolation procedures as required by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Due to NSIC scheduling guidelines for the 2020-21 season, all four games will not be rescheduled.

