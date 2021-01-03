 Skip to main content
Winona State basketball: Warriors men and women both cancel Sunday's games due to COVID-19
WINONA STATE BASKETBALL

Winona State basketball: Warriors men and women both cancel Sunday's games due to COVID-19

Photos: WSU WBB vs UMD

Winona State's Sydney Lodermeier (25) drives into the lane during Saturday's game against the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

 Craig Johnson

Exactly 15 minutes before they were scheduled to tipoff on Sunday against Minnesota-Duluth, the Winona State women’s basketball team announced they had to cancel the game due to a positive test within the program according to a release by Minnesota-Duluth.

Additionally, it was also announced that the men’s game between the Warriors and the Bulldogs on Sunday was also canceled due to a positive test within the Warriors’ program.

Per Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) scheduling guidelines for the 2020-21 season, the contest between the Warriors and the Bulldogs will not be rescheduled.

The teams had opened the delayed 2020-21 season on Saturday with Duluth sweeping both the women’s game (68-47) and the men’s game (81-59). The Warriors are still tentatively scheduled to play Southwest Minnesota State on Friday.

