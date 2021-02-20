Winona State basketball: Warriors end season with Saturday sweep of Upper Iowa

The Winona State men’s basketball team ended the season on a high note, shooting 53% from the field to run past Upper Iowa 90-67 in the season finale.

The win keeps the Warriors (7-6, 5-5) at sixth in the NSIC South standings, which means they do not qualify for the upcoming NSIC tournament. The top four teams from each division make the conference tournament this year.

WSU led from start to finish thanks to an offense that went 35-for-66 from the field. The Peacocks, meanwhile, were just 38.1% from the field.

Kevion Taylor led the way with 22 points on 9 of 15 shooting, including a 2-for-3 effort from beyond the arc. He was one of four to finish in double figures for the Warriors, who were boosted by 33 combined points off the bench from Luke Martens and Alec Rosner.

Martens was an impressive 9-for-10 from the field to finish with 19 points to go along with seven rebounds. Rosner finished 5 of 8 from the field in just 16 minutes. A day after collecting a career-high 16 rebounds, Andrea Lo Biondo grabbed a team-high 14 boards in addition to 15 points.

