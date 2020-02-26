Winona State basketball: Taylor Hustad's career-high lead women over MSU; men roll over

One could say it was Taylor Hustad's night.

The 5-foot-10 junior finished 13 of 18 from the floor to finish with a career-high 32 points to help keep the fifth-seeded Winona State women's basketball team's season alive with an 82-77 victory over MSU Moorhead in the first round of the NSIC tournament Wednesday night at McCown Gymnasium.

Hustad also collected eight rebounds and at one point scored nine straight points to give the Warriors a 17-point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Dragons (17-13, 12-10) rallied, going on a 26-8 run to make it 75-72 with 1:17 left. But the Warriors (17-10, 12-10) iced it with free throws down the stretch.

Winona State now advances to the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. where they will face the South Division regular season conference champion Sioux Falls (25-5, 17-5). The Warriors swept the regular season series and won the last matchup 73-59 on Feb. 14.

