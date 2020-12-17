Winona State basketball: Men picked to finish third, women second; Kevion Taylor tabbed South Division preseason player of the year

After a record-setting junior season, Winona State men's basketball forward Kevion Taylor had already placed high expectations for himself heading into this senior campaign.
And now so has the NSIC, as Taylor was tabbed the South Division's preseason player of the year on Thursday.
As a team, the Warriors were picked to finish third in the South Division with 36 points and one first-place vote. Augustana was picked to finish first, followed by Sioux Falls.
Last season, Taylor hit a program-record 109 3-pointers, with 85 of those coming in conference play — an NSIC record. The first-team All-NSIC selection was the only NSIC men's player to place in the NSIC top 10 in scoring (19.2 ppg), 3-pointers per contest (3.6) and rebounding (7.3 rpg). He also went over the 1,000-point plateau and is now at 1,364 career points — good for 18th all-time in program history. He also sits in the top 20 in school history in 3-pointers made (214) and 3-point shooting percentage (40.23%).
“If we make it through March, with a stroke of luck and things go well for us, we’re certainly going to brag about how we were the conference champions,” coach Todd Eisner said.
Taylor leads a Winona State team that returns 11 letter winners from a squad that went 18-12 overall and 14-8 in the NSIC. The Warriors also added standout talent via the transfer portal, with Owen King and Alou Dillon both transferring from South Dakota State. The Warriors are scheduled to kick off the season 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at Minnesota-Duluth.
Women picked second
The Winona State women's basketball team are also expecting big things this season and were picked by the NSIC coaches to finish second in the South Division.
The Warriors and Augustana each received two first-place votes and 35 total points while Minnesota State-Mankato was predicted to finish first.
Led by first-team All-NSIC selection Taylor Hustad, the Warriors return the bulk of their scoring from a team that went 17-11 overall and 12-10 in NSIC play. Hustad broke out last year as a junior, leading the Warriors with 14.6 points per game and 7.9 rebounds.
The Warriors also welcome back a talented supporting cast, specifically in the back court with seniors Allie Pickrain and Emma Kieck. Pickrain — a three-time second-team All-NSIC selection — needs just 76 points to hit the 1,000-point mark and currently sits at fifth all-time in program history with 201 3-pointers while Kieck led the NSIC in assists per game (4.6) last year.
The Warriors will also be hoping for the continued development of junior forward Sydney Lodermeier and senior center Emma Fee. Both showed flashes last year and will be counted on by coach Scott Ballard — who enters his 17th season on the Warriors sideline.
The Warriors open their season hosting Minnesota-Duluth at 6 p.m. Jan. 2.
