Winona State basketball: Men picked to finish third, women second; Kevion Taylor tabbed South Division preseason player of the year

After a record-setting junior season, Winona State men's basketball forward Kevion Taylor had already placed high expectations for himself heading into this senior campaign.

And now so has the NSIC, as Taylor was tabbed the South Division's preseason player of the year on Thursday.

As a team, the Warriors were picked to finish third in the South Division with 36 points and one first-place vote. Augustana was picked to finish first, followed by Sioux Falls.

Last season, Taylor hit a program-record 109 3-pointers, with 85 of those coming in conference play — an NSIC record. The first-team All-NSIC selection was the only NSIC men's player to place in the NSIC top 10 in scoring (19.2 ppg), 3-pointers per contest (3.6) and rebounding (7.3 rpg). He also went over the 1,000-point plateau and is now at 1,364 career points — good for 18th all-time in program history. He also sits in the top 20 in school history in 3-pointers made (214) and 3-point shooting percentage (40.23%).

