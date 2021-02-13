Winona State basketball: Emma Fee's buzzer-beater lifts Warriors; Eisner collects career win No. 500 in men's win over CSP

ST. PAUL — For the majority of their Saturday afternoon tilt against Concordia-St. Paul, it appeared the Winona State women’s basketball team was well on their way to their fourth loss in five games.

The Warriors trailed by 19 as they entered the fourth quarter against the Golden Bears, but then the Warriors started hitting shots and CSP started to turn the ball over. It eventually led to WSU finding themselves with the ball down one with 20 seconds left. That’s when Emma Fee became the hero.

The senior center took the pass from Emily Kieck and fired a free throw line jumper that seemed to hit every part of the rim before falling through as time expired to give the Warriors a 68-67 win over the Golden Bears at the Gangelhoff Center.

Fee scored five of the Warriors’ final six points and finished with a team-high 13 points and six rebounds.

Taylor Hustad (nine) and Allie Pickrain (seven) scored all of their combined 16 points in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors (3-7, 3-7) outscored CSP 28-8 going 8-for-13 from the floor and forcing eight CSP (10-4, 8-4) turnovers in the final frame.

The Warriors will try to keep their momentum going on Friday when they wrap up the regular season with a two-game series on the road against Upper Iowa.