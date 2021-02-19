Winona State basketball: cold second half dooms WSU men, while women handle UIU

It was a tale of two halves for the Winona State men's basketball team Friday night as they led by 19 at one point in the first half but went cold from the field in the second half to fall to Upper Iowa 80-65.
Senior Andrea Lo Biondo led the way for the Warriors with a season high 18 points.
With the win the Peacocks move to 10-5 overall (8-3 NSIC South) while the Warriors fall to 6-6 overall (4-5 NSIC South).
The Warriors opened the game strong, holding UIU to just 2 of 11 shooting over the first eight minutes and jumping out to an 18-8 lead. The lead ballooned to 34-15 after an Owen King 3-pointer, but Upper Iowa then caught fire to close the half on a 20-9 run.
The second half was one to forget for the Warriors, as they were outscored 45-22 in the frame and shot just 27% from the field, including 1-for-13 from behind the arc. Andrea Lo Biondo would tie it up at 57 with 8:49 left in the game, but that was as close as the Warriors would get for the rest of the game. The Peacock's Jareese Williams caught fire from 3 in the final eight minutes and Upper Iowa coasted to the 15-point victory.
For the game, the Warriors shot 26-73 (.356) from the field and just 6-27 (.222) from three. Upper Iowa shot 25-54 (.463) from the field and 14-33 (.424) from behind the arc.
The Warriors did have four finish in double figures with Kevion Taylor (12), Luke Martens (11), and Owen King (10) joining Lo Biondo, who also tied a career high with 16 rebounds in the contest.
Winona State will be back in action Saturday as they return to McCown Gym to face the Peacocks in the final home game of the season at 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Winona State 77, Upper Iowa 61
Fayette, Iowa — Winona State women's basketball got their final weekend of the 2020-21 season off to a strong start, defeating Upper Iowa 77-61 in the first of two contests between the Warriors and Peacocks.
Taylor Hustad finished with 16 points to lead Winona State, while Allie Pickrain and Emily Kieck added 11 apiece for head coach Scott Ballard. Hustad was 8-of-12 from the floor and hauled in a team-high seven rebounds, while dishing out three assists. Ava Sergio added nine points on the night and had a pair of blocks defensively.
As a team, Winona State shot 27 of 66 (40.9%) from the floor and were 7 of 26 from behind the 3-point line. The Warriors earned 25 trips to the foul line, converting 16 times. Fourteen different players took the floor for the Warriors, with eight notching points on the night. Mattie Schimenz led the team in assists, with five helpers in 12 minutes of action.
The win ran the Warriors streak against UIU to fourteen straight and raised the Winona State season mark to 4-7 overall and 4-6 in the NSIC. Upper Iowa fell to 1-14 overall, 0-13 in the NSIC.