Winona State basketball: cold second half dooms WSU men, while women handle UIU

It was a tale of two halves for the Winona State men's basketball team Friday night as they led by 19 at one point in the first half but went cold from the field in the second half to fall to Upper Iowa 80-65.

Senior Andrea Lo Biondo led the way for the Warriors with a season high 18 points.

With the win the Peacocks move to 10-5 overall (8-3 NSIC South) while the Warriors fall to 6-6 overall (4-5 NSIC South).

The Warriors opened the game strong, holding UIU to just 2 of 11 shooting over the first eight minutes and jumping out to an 18-8 lead. The lead ballooned to 34-15 after an Owen King 3-pointer, but Upper Iowa then caught fire to close the half on a 20-9 run.

The second half was one to forget for the Warriors, as they were outscored 45-22 in the frame and shot just 27% from the field, including 1-for-13 from behind the arc. Andrea Lo Biondo would tie it up at 57 with 8:49 left in the game, but that was as close as the Warriors would get for the rest of the game. The Peacock's Jareese Williams caught fire from 3 in the final eight minutes and Upper Iowa coasted to the 15-point victory.

For the game, the Warriors shot 26-73 (.356) from the field and just 6-27 (.222) from three. Upper Iowa shot 25-54 (.463) from the field and 14-33 (.424) from behind the arc.