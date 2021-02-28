Winona State baseball: Warriors drop shootout to McKendree

O'Fallon, IL – In a game that saw 32 combined runs, 31 combined hits, and 12 total pitchers, the McKendree Bearcats used a six-run eighth inning to come back and take down the Warriors by a score of 17-15.

The 32 combined runs are the most in a Winona State baseball game since WSU defeated Bemidji State 20-12 back in April of 2012.

The Warriors opened the 2021 season with a 5-1 win over the Bearcats on Saturday thanks to a strong start from Kyle Gendron, who earned the win allowing just one run on five hits in six innings. But Sunday was a different story.

The Warriors had 10 hits and drew 14 walks, while McKendree smashed 21 hits and scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth after trailing 15-11 to take home the victory.

Designated hitter Austin Savary led the Warriors by going 3-for-5 with three RBI. Nathan Loomis was able to draw a team high three walks on the day, while Tanner Williams homered in the third inning.

The Warriors surged ahead 14-10 thanks to a five-run seventh inning. Zac Stange opened the scoring with a sac fly to score Jake Brill, followed by a Williams walk to score Loomis. Savary scored one an RBI single, then Nick Herbst gave the Warriors a 14-10 lead with a two-run double to right center.