Winona State baseball: Warriors drop shootout to McKendree

O'Fallon, IL – In a game that saw 32 combined runs, 31 combined hits, and 12 total pitchers, the McKendree Bearcats used a six-run eighth inning to come back and take down the Warriors by a score of 17-15.
The 32 combined runs are the most in a Winona State baseball game since WSU defeated Bemidji State 20-12 back in April of 2012.
The Warriors opened the 2021 season with a 5-1 win over the Bearcats on Saturday thanks to a strong start from Kyle Gendron, who earned the win allowing just one run on five hits in six innings. But Sunday was a different story.
The Warriors had 10 hits and drew 14 walks, while McKendree smashed 21 hits and scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth after trailing 15-11 to take home the victory.
Designated hitter Austin Savary led the Warriors by going 3-for-5 with three RBI. Nathan Loomis was able to draw a team high three walks on the day, while Tanner Williams homered in the third inning.
The Warriors surged ahead 14-10 thanks to a five-run seventh inning. Zac Stange opened the scoring with a sac fly to score Jake Brill, followed by a Williams walk to score Loomis. Savary scored one an RBI single, then Nick Herbst gave the Warriors a 14-10 lead with a two-run double to right center.
McKendree scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to give them a two-run leading heading into ninth.
The Warriors managed to load the bases in the top of the ninth but could not get a run across.
Winona State will look to brush off this tough loss as they travel to Springfield, MO next weekend. WSU is set to face off against Drury at Noon on Saturday, followed by a matchup against Maryville at 3:30. The Warriors will conclude their Missouri trip on Sunday, March 7 in a second game against Maryville, with first pitch set for Noon.