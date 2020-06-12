Winona State announces revised schedules for football, soccer and volleyball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona State has released revised competition schedules for the fall 2020 football, soccer, and volleyball seasons.

The schedule changes reflect the recent NCAA Division II Presidents Council announced earlier this spring which reduces the maximum number of contests and dates of competition for the 2020-21 academic year in an effort to limit the financial impacts of COVID-19.

The 2020 fall schedules will only feature matchups with Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opponents. Football will play 10 games, soccer 14 and volleyball will compete in 20 matches.

The Winona State football season will open on the road on Sept. 12 at MSU-Moorhead before hosting the University of Minnesota Duluth on Sept. 19.

The soccer program will open 2020 at home on Sept. 18, hosting the University of Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State University on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The WSU volleyball team will also have a pair of home contests to start the 2020 campaign, hosting Northern State and MSU-Moorhead on Sept. 18 and Sept. 20, respectively.

Winona State men's and women's cross country and golf schedules are still in development and will be released later this summer.

The NSIC are also working to revise and release 2020-21 winter and spring sport schedules later this month.

