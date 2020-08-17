Winona State announces 2020 Hall of Fame inductees; ceremony postponed to 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona State University announced the 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame Class Monday night, recognizing six former Warriors. This year's inductees are: Rich Ernst (football), Jonte Flowers (men's basketball), Reggie Johnson (football), Amanda (Wilhelm) Kallenbach (softball), Scott Wanshura (baseball), Ana Wurtz (women's basketball).

Recently, Winona State University made the decision to move the 2020 Hall of Fame class induction ceremony to the fall of 2021. The purpose of the change was to provide the 2020 inductees the full opportunity for proper recognition in an on-campus event. More information on the fall 2021 WSU Hall of Fame ceremony will be released as it is available.

Rich Ernst, Football, 1971-75: As a quarterback, Rich Ernst threw for 43 career touchdown passes, ranking him 6th all-time among Warrior signal-callers. Ernst earned All-Conference accolades in 1974 and sits in the Winona State Top-20 in career total offense. Over his four years, Ernst completed 237 of his 458 attempts, good for 3,259 yards, and ran for 281 more, topping out his career total yardage mark at 3,540. In 1974, Ernst threw for 18 touchdowns in his senior season, currently good for 14th all-time in that category. At the conclusion of his final Warrior campaign, Ernst earned Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America honors for his performance at Winona State.