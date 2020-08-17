Winona State announces 2020 Hall of Fame inductees; ceremony postponed to 2021

Winona State University announced the 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame Class Monday night, recognizing six former Warriors. This year's inductees are: Rich Ernst (football), Jonte Flowers (men's basketball), Reggie Johnson (football), Amanda (Wilhelm) Kallenbach (softball), Scott Wanshura (baseball), Ana Wurtz (women's basketball).
Recently, Winona State University made the decision to move the 2020 Hall of Fame class induction ceremony to the fall of 2021. The purpose of the change was to provide the 2020 inductees the full opportunity for proper recognition in an on-campus event. More information on the fall 2021 WSU Hall of Fame ceremony will be released as it is available.
Rich Ernst, Football, 1971-75: As a quarterback, Rich Ernst threw for 43 career touchdown passes, ranking him 6th all-time among Warrior signal-callers. Ernst earned All-Conference accolades in 1974 and sits in the Winona State Top-20 in career total offense. Over his four years, Ernst completed 237 of his 458 attempts, good for 3,259 yards, and ran for 281 more, topping out his career total yardage mark at 3,540. In 1974, Ernst threw for 18 touchdowns in his senior season, currently good for 14th all-time in that category. At the conclusion of his final Warrior campaign, Ernst earned Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America honors for his performance at Winona State.
Jonte Flowers, Men's Basketball, 2004-08: Jonte Flowers was one of the best NCAA Division II players on some of the best NCAA Division II basketball teams ever to take the floor. Flowers struck fear in the hearts of opposing guards, racking up 414 career steals, which still stands as the NCAA Division II record and is second all-time across all three NCAA levels. Offensively, Flowers was equally effective over his four years at WSU, scoring 1,882 points (fourth all-time), while collecting nine different All-America awards, most notably a 2008 Daktronics 1st Team All-America honor. Flowers earned the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year awards in each of his four Warrior seasons, standing as the only four-time Player of the Year selection in any NSIC basketball award category. Flowers becomes a two-time Winona State Hall of Fame inductee after he was also admitted in 2018 as a key member of "The Run" which included the Warriors' 2006-08 teams
Reggie Johnson, Football, 1981-83: Reggie Johnson helped lead his 1983 Winona State teammates to a Northern Intercollegiate Conference (NIC) football regular season title, and his leadership on and off the field were key components in Warrior success during his career. Lining up as a durable running back for the Warriors, Johnson ranks 10th in career rushing attempts (376) for Winona State and his 1983 total single-season carry tally (182) is 15th all-time. Over his four years, Johnson amassed 1,551 rushing yards, currently 18th in Warrior history. He also returned punts, sitting fifth all-time with 49. Johnson earned the Glen Galligan award in 1983, along with All-Conference and All-District honors. Off the field, Johnson was the vice-president of the WSU student senate, president of the BCA (Black Cultural Awareness) and member of FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes). He currently sits on the WSU Foundation Board.
Amanda (Wihelm) Kallenbach, Softball, 2006-09: Amanda (Wihelm) Kallenbach was a key component on some of the best Warrior softball teams in the history of the program. She helped her team reach the 2009 NCAA Division II World Series, earn NSIC Tournament Championships in back-to-back fashion (2008, 09) and led the 2007 squad to the NSIC regular-season championship. Individually, Kallenbach was a NFCA 1st Team All-America selection in 2009, as well as earning a spot on the NCAA Division II World Series All-Tournament that same year. The three-time All-NSIC selection compiled a career batting average of .358, hit 26 home runs, had 130 RBI's along with 244 career hits. In 221 games played, Kallenbach hit 49 doubles; each previously mentioned mark currently ranks in the school's top-10 in the respective category. The four-year letter winner top season performance occurred during her senior campaign, when she hit for a .421 average, with 14 home runs, 91 total hits and 22 doubles.
Scott Wanshura, Baseball, 1987-89: Scott Wanshura played three seasons for Winona State after transferring to WSU from Grandview College and graduated as one of the best hitters in Warrior history. He was dominant at the plate over that time, with impressive career marks, hitting .431, with 33 home runs and 162 RBI's. His .431 lifetime average, 56 career doubles, and 26 game hitting streak all rank No. 1 in WSU baseball history. Wanshura earned All-America honors in 1988 (1st Team) and 1989 (2nd Team) and led the 1988 Winona State team to the NAIA World Series. Wanshura was an All-Conference and All-District performer all three years at Winona State, and a leader on Warrior teams which won three consecutive conference championships. During his career, Wanshura collected several single-season batting accolades, including the most consecutive at-bats reaching base (18), most hits (89), and home runs in a season (20); his single-season .590 batting average still stands as a conference record. Wanshura passed away on August 31, 2018 after a long battle with cancer and is inducted posthumously by the committee.
Ana Wurtz, Women's Basketball, 2007-10: Women's basketball standout Ana Wurtz owned the territory behind the three-point line as a Warrior player; Wurtz hit 254 3-pointers in her WSU career, which is tops in that category. Overall, Wurtz scored 1,355 points, good for fourth all-time in the Winona State record book. In the 2008-09 campaign, Wurtz led WSU to its first-ever NCAA Division II tournament appearance in women's basketball. Her leadership and ability did not go unnoticed, as Wurtz was selected to the All-Region team that year and was later tabbed as the Winona State Female Athlete of the Year. Upon completion of her playing career, Wurtz stayed on with WSU as a graduate assistant coach, earning her master's degree in Sport Management. Prior to the 2018-19 season, she was elevated to associate head coach after serving as an assistant since 2013.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!