Taylor Hustad named to NSIC All-Conference Second Team

Winona State senior Taylor Hustad has been named to the NSIC South Division all-conference second team, as announced by the league Wednesday.

The senior forward was a key offensive catalyst for Winona State and head coach Scott Ballard in the 2020-21 season, contributing significantly to the Warrior scoring efforts and leading WSU in rebounding. Hustad is no stranger to NSIC honors, having been named NSIC first team in 2019 and NSIC All-Academic in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.

"We are proud of Taylor's focus and work ethic during this challenging season cut short by Covid-19," said Coach Ballard. "She improved her game in many ways and we look forward to her returning for a full senior season next year."

Within her team, Hustad had the top output in several categories, including total points scored (139), minutes played (317) and total rebounds (88). She hit the most field goals of any Warrior (61) and was the only WSU player to break triple digits in her attempts from the floor (124). Hustad was second on the squad in field goal percentage (.492) and earned the second most trips to the foul line (30).

In her 11 starts for Winona State, Hustad was among the top two scorers on the team on six occasions and produced a season-best 21 against Upper Iowa on 02/20 in a 92-80 win to close out the campaign for the Warriors. Across the NSIC, Hustad was second in the Conference regular season in terms of average rebounds per game (8.0) and was tied for second in the most offensive rebounds, with 37 collected in her 11 games.

